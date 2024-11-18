HCLSoftware appoints Vikrant Chowdhary as Senior Vice-President, Country Head for India

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) HCLTech's arm HCLSoftware on Monday said it has appointed Vikrant Chowdhary as Senior Vice-President and Country Head for India, with immediate effect.

He will lead HCLSoftware's business operations in India, focusing on growth and innovation across key sectors such as Enterprise, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), and Government, a company statement said.

He will report to the company's Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Rajiv Shesh.

"Vikrant's leadership and expertise will be pivotal as we drive growth and innovation in India. We’re excited to welcome him as we solidify HCLSoftware’s leadership in the market," Shesh said.

Prior to this, Chowdhary served as the Chief Growth Officer at CleverTap.

Holding over 27 years of experience, the IIM-Mumbai alumnus has held leadership positions at Salesforce, SAP, Teradata, and IBM. PTI ANK DR