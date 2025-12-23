HCLSoftware to acquire AI startup Wobby for EUR 4.5 million

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) HCLSoftware is set to acquire Wobby, a Belgium-based early-stage startup offering AI data analyst agents for data warehouses, for EUR 4.5 million (about Rs 47 crore), according to a statement.

The acquisition is expected to close by February 2026, HCLSoftware, the software business division of IT major HCLTech, said in the statement on Tuesday.

The integration of Wobby’s technology will support HCLSoftware’s Data & AI division–Actian.

The acquisition aims to accelerate value realisation for clients by integrating agentic AI capabilities, allowing users to query complex datasets through natural language interfaces and receive instant, actionable insights.

“Customers want self-service analytics with AI-driven insights that they can trust. With Wobby, Actian provides LLM-powered natural-language analytics on a unified, governed semantic layer, enabling self-service analytics that delivers context-rich, accurate insights and a foundation for scaling GenAI initiatives with confidence,” Marc Potter, Executive Vice President & Portfolio General Manager - Data & Analytics (Actian) at HCLSoftware, said.

The transaction will be a 100 per cent cash consideration, with HCLTech's step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Actian Germany GmbH, acquiring the outstanding equity.

According to a regulatory filing, the deal is structured with EUR 3.0 million payable at the time of closing, followed by two subsequent payments of EUR 0.75 million each on the first and second anniversaries of the deal completion. PTI ANK MR