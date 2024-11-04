New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) IT services company HCL Technologies (HCLTech) on Monday announced creation of a Singapore-based AI/Cloud Native Lab which is scheduled to open in 2025.

The Lab in Singapore will be its fifth such facility in its global network. The lab will also partner with Nanyang Polytechnic and Singapore Polytechnic to collaborate on transferring knowledge and nurturing young talent and mid-career individuals in AI.

"HCLTech announces new AI/Cloud Native Lab in Singapore in partnership with Singapore Economic Development Board," the company said in a release.

The announcement was made by HCLTech Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra at an event with the the Ministry of Digital Development and Information of Singapore and the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB).

The Lab, joining others in the US, UK, Germany and India, will be supported by EDB and assist enterprises in the region in accelerating their AI initiatives through HCLTech’s suite of integrated AI and GenAI offerings, including AI Force and AI Foundry, the release further said.

Vijay Guntur, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Ecosystems, HCLTech said: "Our Labs are a conducive starting point for enterprises that want to embark on a collaborative journey to develop blueprints for AI and GenAI-led efficiencies, new business capabilities, skilling roadmaps and overall organisational competitive advantage with a pragmatic approach." PTI MBI MR