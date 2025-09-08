HCLTech appoints Amitabh Kant as independent director

New Delhi, Sept 8 (PTI) IT services company HCL Technologies on Monday announced the appointment of Amitabh Kant as an independent director with effect from September 8, 2025.

The appointment, which was greenlit by the Board, has been recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the company said in a statutory filing, and added that the appointment is for a term of five years.

A release by HCLTech announced the appointment of Kant as an Independent Director with effect from September 8, 2025.

“We are delighted to have Amitabh Kant join the Board," Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCLTech, said, adding Kant's rich experience in building public sector institutions and contribution to India’s reforms will offer immense insights towards shaping the company's growth strategy.

Kant is a governance reformer and a public policy change agent and was most recently India’s G20 Sherpa, the release further noted.

"His leadership as Sherpa during India’s G20 Presidency (2022-2023) culminated in the unanimous adoption of the historic New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration, which galvanised global consensus around pressing issues, including driving global growth, promulgating India’s model of digital public infrastructure, and advocating ambitious reforms in climate finance, geopolitics, and technology," the release said.

Previously, Kant had held prominent positions in the government, including the CEO of the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog).

"In these 6 plus years, Kant has driven transformative policies and initiatives that have reshaped India's development trajectory—a highlight of which is the Aspirational Districts Program, a groundbreaking effort to uplift India's most underdeveloped districts through strategic competition, focused governance, and targeted interventions," the release said.

He also spearheaded the Department for Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) in India and was the CEO of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (DMICDC) and Secretary, Tourism Government of Kerala. During his tenure in Kerala, Kant conceptualised the 'God’s Own Country' campaign, reviving Kerala’s local culture and cuisine, which significantly boosted tourism and elevated the state's profile on the global tourism map.

He has been a driving force behind reforms and initiatives such as Startup India, Make in India, Incredible India, Ease of Doing Business reforms, and the Production Linked Incentive Schemes (PLI).

"Amitabh Kant joins us at a pivotal moment in our journey as well as within the industry. His thought leadership and long-term thinking will be invaluable in shaping our strategy. Amitabh shares our values and our ambition, and I look forward to his counsel as we execute our strategic plans," C Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director, HCLTech said.

Describing HCLTech as "among the finest corporate institutions in India", Kant said: "I am pleased to be part of its growth journey and look forward to working with the Board.” PTI MBI MBI DR DR