HCLTech appoints Arjun A Sethi as Chief Growth Officer for Strategic Segments

New Delhi: IT major HCLTech has appointed Arjun A Sethi as Chief Growth Officer for Strategic Segments focusing on government and global private equity, effective immediately.

Based in New York, he will work towards growing HCLTech's engineering-led technology portfolio, digital services and differentiated GenAI solutions, said the company in a filing.

Sethi will directly report to HCLTech CEO and MD C Vijayakumar.

"Arjun's extensive experience in digital transformation and his outstanding global track record will play a crucial role as we tap into a wealth of new opportunities in these important segments," Vijayakumar said.

Prior to this, Sethi served 25 years at Kearney, where he was a Senior Partner and Vice Chair of Digital Transformation.