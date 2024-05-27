HCLTech, Arm collaborate to work on custom silicon chips for AI-led biz

New Delhi: IT company HCLTech on Monday said it has partnered with British semiconductor and software design company Arm to work on custom silicon chips that support AI-driven business operations.

A semiconductor designed for a specific task is referred as custom silicon chip.

The partnership will enable semiconductor manufacturers, system OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and cloud services providers to enhance the computing efficiency of their data centre environments, HCLTech said in a statement.

"HCLTech's collaboration with Arm will contribute to the development of industry-leading custom AI silicon solutions that will revolutionize the way AI workloads are addressed in data centre environments," said Ameer Saithu, Executive Vice President, Engineering and R&D Services, HCLTech.

HCLTech said it will utilise Arm Neoverse Compute Subsystems (CSS) to help clients minimise development risks and deliver innovative, market-customized solutions geared towards improved performance and scalability for AI workloads.