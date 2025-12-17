HCLTech, ASN Bank ink multi-year pact for IT modernisation

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) IT services firm HCLTech on Wednesday said it has secured a multi-year contract with ASN Bank (formerly de Volksbank) to modernise the Dutch retail bank’s digital operations by consolidating IT services and simplifying the vendor landscape.

HCLTech will support ASN Bank’s enterprise applications and streamline services through a distributed delivery model to enhance efficiency and customer experience, according to a company statement.

“By aligning our engineering mindset and scalable, domain-led solutions with ASN Bank’s strategic goals, we are set to deliver tangible impact and long-term value, laying the foundation for future-ready operations. Collaborating with ASN Bank marks a major step forward for HCLTech as we grow our presence in the Dutch banking sector,” said Sudip Lahiri, Executive Vice President and Head of Financial Services for Europe, HCLTech. PTI ANK ANK MR