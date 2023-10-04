HCLTech, Business Finland team up to drive digital innovation in generative AI, metaverse

New Delhi: IT services company HCL Technologies (HCLTech) has entered into an agreement with Business Finland to drive innovation and growth in areas of generative AI, metaverse, space and quantum technologies.

This alliance strengthens HCLTech's presence in the Nordic region.

The Noida-headquartered IT services giant will get early access to emerging technologies and innovations in Finland, according to a release.

The collaboration will enable Finnish companies and technology startups to take their solutions to global enterprises through HCLTech's Innovation Network, eSTiPTM, which includes 1,500-plus startups, 14-plus venture capitalists, 16-plus trade commissions and five academic institutions globally.

Business Finland is the Finnish government organisation for innovation funding and trade, travel and investment promotion.

HCLTech's global delivery model allows enterprises an easy scale of business operation and secure integration.

HCLTech and Business Finland will explore joint initiatives to empower startups with informative trends and insights on emerging technologies and help them market their solutions globally, the release added.