HCLTech chairperson Roshni Nadar conferred France's highest civilian award

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) HCL Technologies on Monday said its chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra has been conferred France’s highest civilian award, the Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur.

The 'Knight of the Legion of Honour' recognises her contributions to business and sustainability, the company said in a release.

"It is my privilege to receive this honour and it underscores the strategic relationship between India and France," Roshni said.

Underlining that HCLTech has had a longstanding presence in France, a strategic market for the company, she said, "We are committed to scaling our operations in the country and supporting the digital transformation of French businesses through our differentiated portfolio of services."