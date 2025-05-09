HCLTech declares WFH for Chandigarh, Gurugram, Noida amid rising India-Pak tensions

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) In response to escalating cross-border hostilities between India and Pakistan, IT firm HCLTech has directed Work From Home (WFH) for employees in Chandigarh, Gurugram, and Noida offices for Friday.

On whether to extend the WFH arrangement, decision will be taken on Sunday, based on government advisories and the evolving security situation, sources said.

The decision comes amid heightened security concerns following recent drone and artillery attacks exchanged by the two nuclear-armed neighbours along the Line of Control (LOC) in Kashmir.

Several towns in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab enforced blackouts after Pakistan's armed forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire western border on the intervening night of May 8-9.

The Indian Army said the attacks were "effectively repulsed". PTI ANK DR