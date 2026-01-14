HCLTech elevates Sandeep Saxena as Chief Growth Officer for India, Middle East & Africa

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) IT services firm HCLTech on Wednesday said it has elevated Sandeep Saxena to the position of Chief Growth Officer -- Growth Markets 2, a role that will see him leading the company's business operations in India, the Middle East, and Africa.

Saxena, who will be based in Mumbai, will report directly to HCLTech CEO & Managing Director C Vijayakumar.

Saxena has been with HCLTech since 1998 and has held several positions across various geographies. Before this elevation, he served as the Head of Europe - Consumer Services, TTLH (Travel, Transportation, Logistics and Hospitality), Retail and Growth Markets (France, Iberia, Africa).

The appointment comes as part of the Noida-headquartered firm's larger strategy to sharpen its focus, in particular, on the India region, the company said in a statement.

"As one of the world's fastest-growing economies, India presents a significant opportunity, and we will bring our global scale, deep expertise and full-stack capabilities to help enterprises harness next-generation technologies and accelerate growth.

"We are equally committed to advancing the Government of India's Viksit Bharat and Digital India vision, driving public sector digital transformation and building globally relevant intellectual property from India," Vijayakumar said. PTI ANK TRB