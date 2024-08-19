HCLTech elevates Shiv Walia as Chief Financial Officer

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) IT major HCL Technologies on Monday announced that it has elevated Shiv Walia as its Chief Financial Officer, with effect from September 6, 2024.

He would also be the key managerial personnel of the company, a regulatory filing said.

Walia takes the helm from Prateek Aggarwal, who has resigned to pursue opportunities outside HCLTech.

"Shiv Walia has been integral to our success over the last many years. As a seasoned finance leader, he has played key roles across our various geographies and businesses through multiple business cycles and has extensive knowledge of HCLTech’s businesses and clients," said C Vijayakumar, CEO & MD, HCLTech.

Walia, who joined HCL in 1993 and HCLTech in 1998, has since then served across several finance leadership roles over the last many years. He is currently the Corporate Vice President & Global Head of Financial Planning & Analysis and Business Finance Operations.

Shares of HCLTech settled at Rs 1,678.15 apiece on the BSE on Monday. PTI ANK SGC CS