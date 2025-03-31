HCLTech forms US arm for public sector services

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) HCLTech on Monday announced the launch of a new dedicated US subsidiary, HCLTech Public Sector Solutions (PSS), to provide services to state and local government entities, educational institutions, as well as federal civilian and defence agencies.

The subsidiary falls under the Strategic Segments business led by Arjun Sethi as Chief Growth Officer. Sethi will head PSS as the president.

PSS, which will drive AI-led technology transformation for government agencies, underlines the company's sharper focus on the public sector segment.

"A sharper focus through a dedicated subsidiary will enable us to deliver our AI and digital transformation expertise across all public sector segments. By combining our comprehensive AI suite, deep subject matter expertise, industry-leading talent and dedicated leadership, we are better positioned to partner with government agencies and enhance the experience for the constituents they serve," C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director of HCLTech, said.

PSS has elected Sethi, HCLTech General Counsel Raghu Raman Lakshmanan, and HCLTech Chief Marketing Officer Jill Kouri to its board of directors, according to a regulatory filing.

Shares of India's third-largest IT firm settled 2.20 per cent lower at Rs 1,590.95 apiece on the BSE.