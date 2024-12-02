HCLTech, Google Cloud launch AI-based cybersecurity solutions for global enterprises

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) IT firm HCLTech on Monday said it has partnered with Google Cloud to launch AI-driven Managed Detection and Response solutions aimed at enhancing cybersecurity for global enterprises.

"HCLTech UMDR (Universal Managed Detection and Response) service will leverage HCLTech's Fusion Platform and Google Cloud Security technology to deliver proactive threat detection and effective threat response.

"HCLTech UMDR service provides a modular operating model for clients looking for flexibility and end-to-end capabilities that deliver advanced detection and protection to complex environments, including operational technology (OT), industrial control systems (ICS), hybrid cloud, IAM, end points, network and applications," a regulatory filing said.

Shares of HCLTech were trading at Rs 1,853.50 apiece on the BSE on Monday, 0.25 per cent higher from the previous close. PTI ANK TRB