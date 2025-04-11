HCLTech, Google Cloud launch suite of Agentic AI solutions for enterprises

New Delhi: HCLTech and Google Cloud on Friday launched a suite of Agentic AI solutions aimed at driving business value for enterprises.

Agentic AI solutions leverage Google Cloud’s Agentspace and agentic framework to create a unified platform where intelligent agents -- capable of reasoning, acting, and adapting -- can seamlessly interact with data and applications.

"By collaborating with Google Cloud, HCLTech's Agentic AI solutions leverage advanced cloud capabilities to help enterprises swiftly adapt to market changes and customer demands, ensuring competitiveness in fast-paced industries.

"Our approach involves creating industry and workflow-specific AI agents that significantly reduce manual intervention, enhance decision-making, proactively resolve issues, improve customer experience and boost loyalty," said Piyush Saxena, SVP and Global Head, Google Cloud Ecosystem, HCLTech.

HCLTech has released 50 Agents on Google Marketplace across multiple industries. These include HCLTech Insight for manufacturing defect analysis and HCLTech NetSight for network operation optimization and improved customer experience.