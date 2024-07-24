HCLTech hosts UK foreign secretary David Lammy at Noida campus

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) IT services company HCL Technologies (HCLTech) on Wednesday hosted a delegation led by UK foreign secretary David Lammy at the Noida campus, according to a release.

Lammy met with HCLTech Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra and visited one of the innovation labs on the campus.

"HCLTech...today hosted a delegation led by The Rt. Hon David Lammy, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the UK," the company said.

During his visit to HCLTech’s global headquarters in Noida, Lammy was accompanied by Lindy Cameron, the British High Commissioner to India and Harjinder Kang, the British Trade Commissioner for South Asia and Deputy High Commissioner for Western India.

The delegation also included representatives from British companies.

Lammy noted that India is an emerging superpower of the 21st century, the largest country in the world with 1.4 billion people and one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

"Our Free Trade Agreement negotiations is the floor not the ceiling of our ambitions to unlock our shared potential and deliver growth, from Bengaluru to Birmingham," Lammy said.

"We have shared interests on the green transition, new technologies, economic security and global security. I am travelling to India in my first month as Foreign Secretary because resetting our relationship with the Global South is a key part of how this government will reconnect Britain for our security and prosperity at home." HCLTech Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra said the company takes immense pride in being a digital transformation enabler for UK businesses and the economy at large, and exuded confidence that the visit will further strengthen the economic collaboration between the two nations.

HCLTech began its business operations in the UK in 1998 and has strengthened its presence in the country with its innovation labs.

The company is a digital transformation partner to some of the largest firms in the country. HCLTech ranks among the top 10 software and IT services companies in the UK, where it employs 3,300-plus professionals. PTI MBI SGC MBI BAL BAL