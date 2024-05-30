HCLTech integrates its GenAI platform with Google Gemini

New Delhi: IT services company HCL Technologies (HCLTech) on Thursday announced that its GenAI platform -- HCLTech AI Force -- is available on Google Cloud's Gemini models.

HCLTech's system-agnostic GenAI platform, which is geared to fast-track the value of GenAI investments, has integrated Google's multimodal large language model (LLM) Gemini to spur innovation at scale, the Noida-headquartered company said in a release.

Along with accessibility and support for Gemini applications, HCLTech AI Force supports robust security and governance measures.

"Enterprises often struggle to scale GenAI opportunities beyond the proof-of-concept stage without incurring high costs. HCLTech AI Force enables faster time-to-market and higher efficiencies in the product engineering life cycle," Vijay Guntur, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Ecosystems, HCLTech, said.

HCLTech industry solutions powered by Gemini models (the AI-powered assistant from Google), include intelligent asset tracking, improving material movement within plants for manufacturing, and a core Production Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution.

Also, industry solutions for mobile providers target augmented network automation and net-zero intelligence operations to drive down energy consumption.

Backed by full-stack application development and engineering expertise and experience in AI, HCLTech is helping clients unlock the value from GenAI, from chip development to cloud and business process optimisation.