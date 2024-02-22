HCLTech, Intel Foundry expand collaboration for global semiconductor innovation

New Delhi: HCL Technologies (HCLTech) is expanding a longstanding collaboration with Intel Foundry to co-develop customised silicon solutions for semiconductor manufacturers, system OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers), and cloud services providers to enhance foundry services, according to a release on Thursday.

Advertisment

The partnership brings together HCLTech's design expertise with Intel Foundry's advanced technology and manufacturing capabilities to establish a resilient and diversified supply chain, marking a new era of innovation and excellence.

The collaboration aims to meet increasing global demand for semiconductor manufacturing, catering to the diverse silicon needs of clients, by providing them with a robust and inclusive ecosystem for semiconductor sourcing, it further said.

"Intel Foundry's advanced technologies and silicon-verified IPs in manufacturing and advanced packaging strengthen our delivery of innovative, accessible, and diverse solutions to our mutual clients," Vijay Guntur, President, of Engineering and R&D Services, HCLTech said.

Advertisment

This will also give them greater choice and flexibility in semiconductor sourcing, Guntur added.

HCLTech has worked with Intel for over three decades. This collaboration has grown over the years through shared offerings and joint investments spanning silicon services, hardware engineering, telecom services, servers, and storage engineering.

"We are excited to further strengthen our collaboration with HCLTech to foster a strong and open ecosystem that is approachable and beneficial for all clients needing advanced silicon solutions," said Rahul Goyal, Vice President and GM of product and Design Ecosystem Enablement, Intel Foundry.