HCLTech, Intel launch enterprise data security service

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) IT firm HCLTech in collaboration with American chipmaker Intel has launched a new enterprise data security service, DataTrustShield, to enhance the protection of sensitive information in cloud environments.

Advertisment

HCLTech's DataTrustShield has been designed to safeguard sensitive information during cloud operations by utilising trusted execution environments such as Intel Trust Domain Extensions (Intel TDX) and Intel Trust Authority, a regulatory filing said.

"The solution is designed for organisations requiring strong data security in collaborative and cloud environments while maintaining operational efficiency. The solution has been tested on Google Cloud and in the future, will be integrated with other hyperscalers," it said.

The offering is a major step forward in data security, delivering high levels of protection, said Anand Swamy, EVP and Head of Tech and ISV Ecosystem, HCLTech.

Advertisment

"By harnessing Intel's advanced technology, the offering secures digital assets and enhances confidence and trust in cloud environments," he said.

Shares of HCLTech were trading at Rs 1,897.80 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday, 0.31 per cent higher than the previous close. PTI ANK DR