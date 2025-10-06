HCLTech joins MIT Media Lab US to collaborate on AI research

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Indian IT services company HCL Technologies (HCLTech) on Monday said it has joined the MIT Media Lab, a renowned research and innovation ecosystem at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, to collaborate on next-gen AI research.

HCLTech will have access to MIT Media Lab’s research and networks, and engage deeply with faculty, researchers and innovators in next-generation technologies, particularly AI.

Notably, this will also enable HCLTech to co-develop projects that could translate AI innovation into impactful and scalable solutions, according to the release.

This new engagement is in line with HCLTech’s focus on shaping the future of AI and accelerating breakthroughs in emerging technology areas, such as quantum computing, through collaborative innovation, the release said.

"We welcome HCLTech to the MIT Media Lab at a pivotal moment in the evolution of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Their commitment to exploring applied AI aligns with our mission to design technologies that empower humanity," Jessica Rosenworcel, Executive Director of the MIT Media Lab, said.

Vijay Guntur, Chief Technology Officer and head of ecosystems at HCLTech said: "By engaging with MIT Media Lab's world-class faculty and researchers, we aim to explore co-development of AI innovations that create real-world impact."