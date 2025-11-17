HCLTech, Nvidia launch AI Innovation Lab in California

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) IT services firm HCLTech on Monday launched an AI Innovation Lab in partnership with chip major Nvidia in Santa Clara, California, to help enterprises explore, incubate, and scale industry applications of physical AI and cognitive robotics.

Physical AI lets autonomous systems like cameras, robots, and self-driving cars perceive, understand, reason, and perform or orchestrate complex actions in the physical world.

The innovation lab integrates NVIDIA's technology stack, including core platforms like Nvidia Omniverse, Metropolis, Issac Sim, Jetson, and Holoscan, with HCLTech's physical AI solutions such as VisionX, Kinetic AI, IEdgeX, and SmartTwin, according to a company statement.

"Generative physical AI is set to revolutionise industrial automation, but bridging the gap from digital simulation to real-world deployment remains a critical challenge. HCLTech's innovation lab will help enterprises develop, test and validate the complex autonomous systems needed to turn AI ambitions into operational reality,” said Deepu Talla, VP of Robotics and Edge AI at Nvidia.

HCLTech’s physical AI offerings combine robotics, autonomous systems, and intelligent edge technologies with AI, simulation, and digital twins to enhance productivity, resilience, and sustainability in real environments.

The Noida-headquartered company already serves several global companies, including a major port company, a global hi-tech player, and a European mining firm.

"(The collaboration) empowers enterprises to reimagine physical operations, driving breakthroughs in robotics, automation, safety and operational intelligence, reinforcing our commitment to scaling AI-led transformation across industries and further deepening our strategic collaboration with NVIDIA," said Vijay Guntur, CTO and Head of Ecosystems at HCLTech.