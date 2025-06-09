HCLTech opens second delivery centre in Kerala

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) IT firm HCLTech on Monday announced the opening of its delivery centre in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, to cater to projects across AI, GenAI, Cloud and emerging technologies.

HCLTech aims to cultivate innovation-driven learning and offer career opportunities to aspiring IT professionals in the region, the company said in a regulatory filing.

This is the company’s second delivery centre in the state. It established its first centre in Kochi in October 2024.

Shares of HCLTech settled 0.68 per cent higher at Rs 1,648.5 apiece on the BSE on Monday.