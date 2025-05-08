HCLTech partners with Taylor Wimpey for digital transformation

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) HCLTech on Thursday said it has entered into a multi-year pact with UK's residential developer Taylor Wimpey for end-to-end IT services.

Under this, HCLTech will work to modernise Taylor Wimpey's IT landscape, deploying advanced data services, AI capabilities, including GenAI and HCLTech AI Force-application and infrastructure management, cybersecurity, and workplace solutions.

"By leveraging GenAI capabilities...Taylor Wimpey will accelerate its software development cycle to enhance productivity, improve quality and elevate user experiences. HCLTech will also automate infrastructure and end-user services, further streamlining operations and improving efficiency," HCLTech said in a statement.

HCLTech will set up a dedicated innovation lab to incubate new technology solutions, supporting Taylor Wimpey's goal of becoming a digital-first house builder and delivering personalised, data-driven solutions for customers.

*** T-Hub, Beyond Next Ventures India extend partnership till 2027 * Startup incubator T-Hub and venture capital firm Beyond Next Ventures India (BNVI) have extended their partnership till November 2027 to bolster Indo-Japan collaboration in deep-tech, social impact, and global talent development.

The partnership, supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), BRAVE Accelerator, and the Indo-Japan Innovation Bridge, will see BNVI operating from T-Hub's headquarters in Hyderabad.

"This partnership aims to significantly benefit both parties and the larger innovation ecosystem by creating new business avenues, enhancing talent development, and generating long-term social impact through entrepreneurship," a company statement said. PTI ANK SHW