HCLTech, Pearson India and MeitY Startup Hub team up to promote entrepreneurship among youth

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) HCL Technologies, Pearson India and MeitY Startup Hub have teamed up to launch an initiative to promote entrepreneurial spirit among India's youth, a release said on Thursday.

ARISE FOR YOU (short for Aspire. Rise. Inspire. Skill. Excel.) is a pan-India innovation and entrepreneurship challenge geared to discover, nurture and elevate the next generation of student entrepreneurs.

With over 1,50,000 students expected to participate across 3,000-plus campuses, the initiative will culminate in a grand national finale on March 12-13, 2026, spotlighting India's brightest young minds.

"HCLTech...in collaboration with Pearson India and under the strategic advisory of MeitY Startup Hub, today announced the launch of ARISE FOR YOU, a transformative national initiative aimed at igniting the entrepreneurial spirit among India's youth," the release said.

The initiative is supported by MeitY Startup Hub, which brings its innovation ecosystem and 62-plus hubs to mentor and counsel participants. Pearson India provides the Entrepreneurship and Small Business (ESB) certification and learning content.

By spotlighting ideas from Tier 2 and 3 cities and fostering entrepreneurship across disciplines, the initiative supports the Viksit Bharat Mission and strengthens the nation's innovation pipeline, it said.

"At HCLTech, we believe in unlocking the power of youth through inclusive innovation. ARISE FOR YOU is a symbol of that belief – where skill meets opportunity, and effort meets recognition," Srimathi Shivashankar, Corporate Vice President and Business Head - EdTech Services at HCL Technologies, said.