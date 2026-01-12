New Delhi: IT services firm HCLTech on Monday reported a 11.2 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,076 crore in the October-December quarter of FY26.

The Noida-headquartered firm had registered a net profit (attributable to owners of the company) of Rs 4,591 crore in the year-ago period.

HCLTech’s revenue from operations grew 13.3 per cent to Rs 33,872 crore compared to Rs 29,890 crore in Q3 FY25.

On the quarter-on-quarter basis (Q2 FY26), its profit fell 3.7 per cent, while revenue increased 6 per cent.

"The strong revenue momentum in the quarter has enabled us to cross USD 15 billion in annualised revenues. Our new bookings were exceptionally high at USD 3 billion. HCL Software revenue grew sharply by 28.1 per cent QoQ and 3.1 per cent YoY in constant currency, driven by seasonality and the data Intelligence portfolio. We are well-positioned to address evolving AI demand of our clients across industries and service lines," HCLTech CEO and MD C Vijayakumar said.

HCLTech added 2,852 freshers during the quarter. Its total employee count at the end of Q3 FY26 stood at 226,379.

Shares of HCLTech settled at Rs 1,668.10 apiece on the BSE on Monday, 0.35 per cent higher than the previous close.

The financial results were announced after market hours.