HCLTech renews, expands pact with Swedish auto major

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) IT services firm HCLTech on Tuesday said it has renewed and broadened its digital transformation partnership with a leading commercial vehicle manufacturer headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The company did not disclose the client's name or the contract value. Under the new multi-year agreement, HCLTech will modernise and strengthen the Swedish automotive major's IT infrastructure by deploying its proprietary GenAI-led service transformation platform, AI Force.

The deal covers platform-based managed services, hyper-automation, and full-stack observability, enabling one-click IT service provisioning. These capabilities are expected to drive greater operational efficiency and enhance both employee and customer experience, HCLTech said in a regulatory filing.

HCLTech has a presence in more than 60 countries and employs over 2,23,000 people. Its services span industries such as financial services, manufacturing, life sciences, healthcare, high tech, telecom, retail, and public services.

On Tuesday, shares of HCLTech closed 0.74 per cent lower at Rs 1,429.80 apiece on the BSE. PTI ANK ANK SHW