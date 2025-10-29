HCLTech, Talents of Endearment partner to launch AI-led learning framework

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) IT services firm HCLTech, in partnership with Talents of Endearment (TalEn), on Wednesday announced the launch of an AI-driven learning and development framework designed to empower professionals and organisations to succeed in an AI-oriented future.

The partnership brings together HCLTech's Career Shaper platform with TalEn's regional experience to offer hiring solutions, assessments for core and adjacent careers, role-based upskilling, tech programmes for non-techies, masterclasses for decision makers, AI-led learning products and finishing schools for graduates.

These offerings will be rolled out in the region starting in Q3 FY26 across the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) region, according to a company statement.

"Technology becomes a true catalyst for transformation when driven by purpose. While AI brings speed and scale to innovation, it's our sense of purpose that charts the course. This collaboration is dedicated to equipping organisations for the future by nurturing essential human qualities — empathy, ethical judgment and leadership — alongside deep technical expertise," said Srimathi Shivashankar, Corporate Vice President and Global Head of EdTech Business at HCLTech.

*** StampMyVisa raises Rs 4 crore * B2B visa processing company StampMyVisa on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 4 crore in a bridge funding round led by Unicorn India Ventures, as the Bengaluru-based firm prepares for a larger Series A round in FY27.

The funds will be deployed towards the company's growth and marketing initiatives, according to a statement.

Specialising in B2B travel, StampMyVisa's AI-powered platform helps corporates, travel agents, MICE companies, and OTAs streamline and automate visa processing. PTI ANK SHW