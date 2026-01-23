HCLTech to acquire Singapore-based Finergic Solutions for about Rs 136 cr

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) IT company HCLTech on Friday said it will acquire Singapore-based IT services and consulting firm Finergic Solutions Pte for 19 million Singapore dollars or about Rs 136 crore.

HCLTech said that the acquisition aligns with its strategic focus on strengthening its financial services expertise, and in particular, in core banking and wealth management.

"HCLTech has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Finergic Solutions Pte Ltd, a boutique wealth consulting firm headquartered in Singapore. The transaction is expected to close by April 30, 2026," the Indian company said.

The addition of Finergic's niche capabilities, combined with the scale of HCLTech, is expected to enhance service delivery across the financial services and wealth management industry, the filing said.

Under the agreement, "100 per cent of the outstanding equity of Finergic to be acquired by HCL Singapore Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of HCLTech" at a "total purchase price of 19 million Singapore dollars (SGD)", it said.

Finergic has a presence in Singapore, Luxembourg, Switzerland and India. Founded in 2019, the Singapore-based firm had posted a revenue of 12.6 million SGD in 2024.

HCLTech said that by integrating Finergic's transformation strategy, consulting and wealth-architecture capabilities, it will be able to accelerate the delivery of next-generation, platform-enabled wealth management solutions anchored by advanced AI-native workflows.

"This transformative transaction enables us to deliver advanced capabilities, foster innovation and unlock substantial synergies — empowering our clients to realise greater business outcomes across the financial services landscape," HCLTech, Chief Growth Officer and Global Head - Financial Services, Srinivasan Seshadri, said. PTI PRS HVA