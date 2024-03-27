HCLTech to help Oriola boost customer experiences through digitisation

New Delhi: Global technology firm HCLTech on Wednesday said it has been selected by health and wellbeing firm Oriola Corporation to drive the latter's digital journey and boost customer experiences.

Oriola Corporation operates in the Nordic region.

HCLTech said it will help Oriola transform its enterprise resource planning (ERP) and enterprise warehouse management (EWM) systems in Sweden and Finland.

"The solution will leverage RISE with SAP delivering an end-to-end global experience platform (GxP)-compliant and validated solution for Oriola.

"Moving to an agile, cloud-based ERP platform will allow Oriola to transform and simplify their business operations, enabling them to modernise the application stack and optimise IT operating costs," a company statement said.

Mikael Nurmi, Chief Digital Officer of Oriola, said the project will allow the company to better respond to future customer and business needs, strengthen collaboration across the company, improve transparency and support managing the business in a cross-market operating model.

"We look forward to accelerating Oriola's business transformation with our strong partnership with SAP and innovative product engineering capabilities," Pankaj Tagra, Corporate Vice President, Europe and Africa at HCLTech, said.