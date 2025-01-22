HCLTech to inaugurate new facility in Hyderabad, to create additional 5,000 jobs

Hyderabad: Technology major HCLTech, is expanding its global delivery footprint here with the launch of a new tech center that is expected to provide 5,000 additional jobs, officials said.

The announcement came after the meeting of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu with the global CEO and Managing Director of HCLTech, C Vijayakumar, on the inaugural day of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting here in Davos on Tuesday.

The new center in an area of 3,20,000 sqft will be providing cutting-edge cloud, AI and digital transformation solutions to global clients across industries such as hi-tech, life sciences and financial services, an official press release said.

"Hyderabad, with its world-class infrastructure and high-quality talent pool, has been a key location on HCLTech's global network. The new center will bring cutting edge capabilities to our global client base and contribute to the local technology ecosystem" Vijaykumar said.

He invited the CM and IT Minister to formally inaugurate the new tech centre next month.

Revanth Reddy welcomed HCLTech’s expansion plans and said “The new tech centre reaffirms Hyderabad’s continued attraction for global IT companies and further consolidates its position as a leading IT hub in the world.”

Sridhar Babu emphasised that the state government is committed to strengthening the tech and innovation ecosystem in Hyderabad with special focus on expanding it to tier 2 and tier 3 cities to promote jobs for local youth.

He assured full support to facilitate HCLTech’s continued growth in the state. HCLTech has been present in Hyderabad since 2007.

With the addition of the new center, its footprint will span five centers across the city with a capacity of 8,500 seats, the release added.