HCLTech, Xerox expand 15-year-old partnership

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Indian IT major HCLTech has expanded its 15-year-old partnership with Xerox to assist the American firm in rejig its operations with the help of AI and digital engineering.

HCLTech shares on Tuesday climbed 2 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,757 on the BSE in intraday trade.

HCLTech will assist Xerox with its "reinvention" -- the fundamental and structural redesign of the company to position it for "long-term profitable and sustainable growth", a company statement said.

"HCLTech will leverage automation, product and sustenance engineering and process operations services -- including Order to Cash, Sales and Marketing Operations, Supply Chain and Procurement -- along with its advanced full-stack GenAI platform, HCLTech AI Force, to deliver a unified interface that transforms the way employees and clients engage with Xerox," the statement said.

HCLTech will support the Xerox Global Business Services organisation (GBS) to drive key business metrics like working capital, device connectivity, sales efficiency and the effectiveness of remote problem-solving, it added.

"By extending our agreement with HCLTech and leveraging its expertise, Xerox will become more agile while continuously improving employee and client experiences," said Louie Pastor, executive vice president, chief transformation and administrative officer at Xerox.

The partnership between HCLTech and Xerox dates back to 2009. The collaboration started with a focus on product engineering and IT and process support services.

Xerox leverages HCLTech's global delivery network across India, Guatemala, Portugal, Bulgaria, Romania, the Philippines and Sri Lanka.

The partnership has so far secured 215 US patents and established world-class R&D labs integrated with Xerox's infrastructure and standards.