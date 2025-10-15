HDFC AMC profit rises 24 pc to Rs 718.43 cr in Sep qtr

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on Wednesday reported a 24 per cent jump in Profit After Tax (PAT) to Rs 718.43 crore for the three months ended September 2025.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 576.61 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Its total income increased by 6 per cent to Rs 1,123.59 crore in the quarter under review, up from Rs 1,058.2 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 3024, HDFC AMC said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

HDFC AMC, investment manager to HDFC Mutual Fund, said its Average Assets Under Management (AAUM) rose to Rs 8.81 lakh crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, from Rs 7.58 lakh crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Shares of the asset management company settled 2.9 per cent higher at Rs 5,756.75 on the BSE.