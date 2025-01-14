HDFC AMC profit rises 31% to Rs 641 cr in Q3, revenue from operations rise to 39%

New Delhi: HDFC Asset Management Company on Tuesday reported a 31 per cent jump in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 641.5 crore in three months ended December 2024.

This was in comparison to Rs 489.6 crore in the year-ago period, HDFC AMC said in a stock exchange filing.

The company's revenue from operations rose 39 per cent to Rs 934.3 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 671.3 crore in the third quarter December 31, 2023.

Founded in 1999, HDFC AMC has an asset base of Rs 7.87 lakh crore as on December 31, 2024.

Shares of the asset management company settled 0.72 per cent higher at Rs 3,863.70 on the BSE.