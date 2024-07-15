HDFC AMC Q1 profit grows 26% to Rs 604 cr

New Delhi: HDFC Asset Management Company on Monday reported 26 per cent rise in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 603.9 crore for June quarter FY25.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 477.5 crore for the year-ago period, the fund house said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations surged 35 per cent to Rs 775.2 crore from Rs 574.5 crore in June quarter FY24.

The company's average asset under management (AAUM) stood at Rs 6.71 lakh crore as of June 2024 against Rs 4.86 lakh crore a year ago.

HDFC AMC is an investment manager for HDFC Mutual Fund, one of the leading mutual funds in the country.

Shares of HDFC AMC settled 0.57 per cent higher at Rs 4,192 apiece on the BSE.