New Delhi: HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on Wednesday reported a 20 per cent year-on-year increase in profit after tax at Rs 770 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 641.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Also, revenue from operations rose 15 per cent to Rs 1,074.3 crore in the quarter under review compared with Rs 934.3 crore in the year-ago period, the asset management firm said in a regulatory filing.

The company's average asset under management (AAUM) surged to Rs 9.25 lakh crore as of December 31, 2025, from Rs 7.87 lakh crore as on December 31, 2024.

HDFC AMC serves a mutual fund customer base of 1.54 crore unique investors, with a total of 2.77 crore live accounts.

The company has a vast network of 280 offices, over 1.06 lakh distribution partners and modern digital platforms.

For the nine-month period ending December 31, 2025, the company registered a 23 per cent year-on-year increase in PAT to Rs 2,236 crore, up from Rs 1,822 crore a year earlier.

Revenues for the nine-month period rose 18 per cent to Rs 3,068 crore from Rs 2,597 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Shares of HDFC AMC settled 2.62 per cent higher at Rs 2,554.6 on the BSE.