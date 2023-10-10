HDFC AMC's Navneet Munot elected as AMFI chairman

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Navneet Munot, MD and CEO of HDFC Asset Management, has been elected as the chairman of Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), the industry body said on Tuesday.

In addition, the board of AMFI has elected Anthony Heredia, MD and CEO of Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund as its vice-chairman.

They were elected at the recent board meeting of AMFI post the 28th AGM (annual general meeting) held in September, according to a statement issued by the industry body.

The new chairman and vice chairman will take charge from October 16.

Munot is a Chartered Accountant and has over three decades of experience in financial services.

"For AMFI as an organization, I look forward to continuing the strong legacy and build on the AMFI 2.0 strategy that has been outlined to strengthen AMFI, " Munot said.

Heredia is a Chartered Accountant and has over 26 years of experience in the investment management industry.

"I am eager to work collaboratively with our industry partners and stakeholders to chart a path towards achieving the ambitious goal of managing 100 trillion AUM (assets under management), " Heredia stated.

AMFI was incorporated in August 1995 as a non-profit organisation. As of now, all the 44 asset management companies that are registered with Sebi, are its members. PTI SP ANU ANU