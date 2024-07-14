HDFC Bank imparts skill training to 3.25 lakh youth under CSR initiative

New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) HDFC Bank on Sunday said it has imparted skill training, covering high-demand sectors like IT/ITeS, healthcare and manufacturing, to about 3.25 lakh youth in the last 10 years under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Skill development and livelihood enhancement is a key focus area of the bank's Parivartan programme, its umbrella brand for all CSR initiatives, HDFC Bank said in a statement ahead of World Youth Skills Day on July 15.

The bank is currently working on over 100 projects in the area of Skill Development across different states, covering multiple sectors, including IT/ITeS, retail, healthcare, manufacturing and agriculture, it added.

HDFC Bank Parivartan's youth training programmes since 2014 are addressing gaps in equipping young people with essential skills, knowledge, and competencies to thrive in today's dynamic job market, the lender noted.

These training programmes come with certifications from the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), Sector Skill Council, or other qualified non-government agencies, and offer targeted training to prepare youth for successful careers and entrepreneurial ventures in key industries, it said.

"Our Parivartan training programmes are designed not only to provide vocational skills linked with market demands but also to instil confidence and ambition in young minds," HDFC Bank Head of CSR Nusrat Pathan said.

By collaborating with partners and focusing on sectors with high growth potential, the bank is committed to bridging the skills gap and creating a robust and inclusive workforce for the future, she added.