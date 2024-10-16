HDFC Bank inaugurates 1st branch in Singapore

Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) HDFC Bank on Wednesday said it has inaugurated its first branch in Singapore after being granted a wholesale banking license by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

The new branch will offer a wide range of products and services to residents of Singapore.

India's largest private sector bank now has five foreign branches in Hong Kong, Bahrain, Dubai and an international banking unit in GIFT City, a statement said.

*** Mahindra Finance, Salesforce to develop loan origination software for MSMEs lending * Mahindra Finance has tied up with customer relationship management major Salesforce to develop loan origination software for Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) lending.

The partnership is aimed at expanding MSME lending for the non-bank lender and is a key milestone in its digital transformation strategy, according to a statement.

*** Pepperfry ties up with Infra.Market * Furniture seller Pepperfry has announced a tie-up with Infra.Market to help customers get home decor and home-building solutions conveniently.

Peperfry will be present at its partner's stores and IVAS, a brand from Infra.Market, will be available at Pepperfry stores, the furniture seller said in a statement.

*** SECL inaugurates 4th AMRIT pharmacy * Coal India arm SECL on Wednesday announced the inauguration of its fourth AMRIT pharmacy.

The AMRIT pharmacies, part of a flagship initiative launched by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in 2015, provide a wide range of generic and life-saving branded drugs, implants, and surgical consumables at highly subsidised rates.

The initiative of South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) will benefit both inpatients and outpatients, including employees, the general public, and especially people from tribal and rural areas within the coal belt.

"With the inauguration of our fourth AMRIT pharmacy, we are proud to enhance healthcare access not only for our employees but also for the larger community, particularly in tribal and rural areas of the coal belt," SECL Chairman and Managing Director Prem Sagar Mishra said. PTI AA SID SHW