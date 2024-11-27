Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) HDFC Bank on Wednesday launched a new savings account product directed at the semi-urban and rural population.

Through the 'Pragati Savings Account', the largest private sector lender is targeting farmers, self-employed individuals, rural residents, self-help groups, and cooperatives, as per a statement.

**** BIS raids packaged drinking water business in Navi Mumbai *The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on Wednesday said it has raided a packaged drinking water business in neighbouring Navi Mumbai for misuse of BIS Standard Mark.

Officials raided Kopar Khairane's Anshita Enterprises and found that the firm was storing and selling packaged drinking water with ISI mark without a valid licence, a statement said. PTI AA ANU ANU