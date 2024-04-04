HDFC Bank loan book crosses Rs 25 lakh cr in Q4

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Thursday said its loan book crossed Rs 25 lakh crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2024.

Advertisment

The bank’s gross advances aggregated to Rs 25.08 lakh crore as of March 31, 2024, a growth of 55.4 per cent over Rs 16.14 lakh crore as of March 31, 2023, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The figures for the period ended March 31, 2024 include the operations of erstwhile HDFC Ltd, which amalgamated with HDFC Bank on July 1, 2023 and hence are not comparable with those of the corresponding period of the previous year, it said.

However, the loan growth on quarter-to-quarter basis increased by marginal 1.6 per cent as compared to Rs 24.69 lakh crore at the end of December 31, 2023. This growth is comparable.

Advertisment

As per the bank's internal business classification, domestic retail loans grew around 109 per cent over March 31, 2023 and around 3.7 per cent over December 31, 2023.

The bank's commercial and rural banking loans grew 24.6 per cent over March 31, 2023 and around 4.2 per cent over December 31, 2023, it said The corporate and other wholesale loans, excluding non-individual loans of the erstwhile HDFC Ltd, grew around 4.1 per cent over March 31, 2023.

The bank's deposits aggregated to Rs 23.8 lakh crore as of March 31, 2024, a year-on-year growth of around 26.4 per cent over Rs 18.83 lakh crore and of around 7.5 per cent over Rs 22.10 lakh crore as of December 31, 2023.

Advertisment

"Retail deposits grew by around 27.8 per cent over March 31, 2023 and around 6.9 per cent (Rs 1.2 lakh crore) over December 31, 2023; wholesale deposits grew by around 19.4 per cent over March 31, 2023 and around 10.9 per cent (Rs 38,000 crore) over December 31, 2023," it said.

Current Account Saving Account (CASA) deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 9 lakh crore as of March 31, 2024, a growth of around 8.7 per cent over the year-ago period.

In a separate filing, Jaipur-based AU Small Finance Bank (SFB) said it has posted 25 per cent growth in advances to Rs 73,999 crore in the March quarter.

Advertisment

Total advances stood at Rs 59,158 crore at the end of the fourth quarter of the last financial year.

The bank's deposits rose by 26 per cent to Rs 87,182 crore during the quarter from Rs 69,365 crore in the year-ago period, it said.

Post receiving RBI approval on March 4, 2024, the merger of Fincare SFB with AU SFB became effective from April 1, 2024, and the deposit rates at the acquired branches have been aligned to AU deposit rates with effect from April 1, 2024.

Further, the integration process is expected to get completed over the next 9 months, it said. PTI DP DP ANU ANU