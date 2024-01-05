HDFC Bank loan book rises to Rs 24.69 lakh cr in Q3

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Friday said its loan book increased to Rs 24.69 lakh crore in the December quarter as against Rs 15.2 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

The figures for the period ended December 31 include the operations of erstwhile HDFC Ltd, which amalgamated with and into HDFC Bank on July 1, 2023 and hence are not comparable with those of the corresponding period of the previous year, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

As per the bank's internal business classification, domestic retail loans grew around 111 per cent over December 31, 2022 and around 3 per cent over September 30, 2023.

The bank's commercial and rural banking loans grew around 31.5 per cent over December 31, 2022 and around 6.5 per cent over September 30, 2023. The corporate and other wholesale loans, excluding non-individual loans of the erstwhile HDFC Ltd, grew around 11 per cent over December 31, 2022.

The bank's advances grew around 60.7 per cent year-on-year, and around 3.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter, it said.

The bank's deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 22.14 lakh crore as of December 31, a growth of around 27.7 per cent over Rs 17.33 lakh crore year-on-year and a growth of around 1.9 per cent over Rs 21.72 lakh crore as of September 30.

With regard to Current Account Saving Account (CASA) deposits, it said they aggregated to approximately Rs 8.3 lakh crore as of December 31, 2023, a growth of around 9.5 per cent over the year-ago period.

In a separate filing, public sector lender Bank of Baroda (BoB) it has posted a 13.41 per cent growth in advances to Rs 8.6 lakh crore in the December quarter.

Total advances stood at Rs 7.6 lakh crore at the end of the third quarter of the last financial year.

The bank's deposits rose a tad lower at 6.34 per cent to Rs 10.67 lakh crore during the quarter from Rs 10 lakh crore in the year-ago period, it said.

As a result, the total business of the bank increased 10.68 per cent to Rs 22.94 lakh crore at the end of December 31, 2023, it added. PTI DP TRB