HDFC Bank logs 12 pc rise in loans in Dec qtr

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The country's biggest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, on Monday said it has registered a 12 per cent increase in loan growth at Rs 28.44 lakh crore in the December quarter.

Total advances were Rs 25.42 lakh crore at the end of December 31, 2024, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The lender reported a 12 per cent rise in average deposits to Rs 27.52 lakh crore, as against Rs 24.52 lakh crore at the end of the third quarter of the previous financial year.

The bank's average advances under management (advances grossing up for inter-bank participation certificates, bills rediscounted and securitisation/assignment) were Rs 28.63 lakh crore for the quarter under review, registering a growth of about 9 per cent over Rs 26.27 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

Another private sector lender, Kotak Mahindra Bank, reported net credit growth of 16 per cent to Rs 4.80 lakh crore in the October-December period, up from Rs 4.13 lakh crore a year earlier.

At the same time, total deposits registered a growth of 14.6 per cent to Rs 5.42 lakh crore, as compared to Rs 4.73 lakh crore at the end of December 2024, Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a separate regulatory filing.

ESAF Small Finance Bank reported a 13 per cent improvement in total credit to Rs 20,680 crore in the third quarter, as against Rs 18,291 crore in the same period a year ago.

The lender reported a 7 per cent increase in total deposits to Rs 24,006 crore in the reporting quarter, as against Rs 22,415 crore at the end of the third quarter of the previous financial year, the Kerala-headquartered bank said in a regulatory filing.

The CASA ratio of the ESAF Small Finance Bank improved to 25.12 per cent as on December 31, 2025, as against 24.95 per cent as on December 31, 2024, it said.

During the quarter, the bank completed transactions involving the sale of non-performing assets (NPAs), including technical write-off book amounting to Rs 1,693.65 crore to Asset Reconstruction Companies for an aggregate consideration of Rs 183.18 crore, it added. PTI DP DRR