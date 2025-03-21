HDFC Bank Parivartan supports in bringing 2 lakh acres of unirrigated land under irrigation

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) HDFC Bank, through its CSR initiative Parivartan, has supported bringing two lakh acres of unirrigated land under irrigation, enhancing water access for farmers and mitigating water scarcity.

Aligned with global and domestic efforts to combat climate change and protect vital resources, the bank is committed to improving water conservation through initiatives such as watershed development, rainwater harvesting, and efficient irrigation systems, HDFC Bank said in a statement on Friday.

As part of water conservation efforts under its CSR programme Parivartan, the bank has identified key goals like bringing two lakh acres of unirrigated land under irrigation by March 31, 2025, enhancing water access for farmers and mitigating water scarcity, it said.

Innovative solutions such as drone-based irrigation are further transforming water efficiency, ensuring precision watering while reducing consumption and crop damage, it said.

One of the standout projects within this initiative is the adoption of the ice stupas, it said, adding, the bank has partnered to scale up the Ice Stupa projects in Ladakh, a region facing water shortages due to climate change.

Ice Stupas are artificial glaciers that work by diverting stream water during winter that freezes it into cone-shaped structures. As they melt during the spring, they provide a steady supply of water for agriculture, it said.

"The Ice Stupas have proven to be an effective solution for water management in Ladakh. They not only provide a reliable water source but also help communities cope with the effects of climate change," said Nusrat Pathan, Head CSR, HDFC Bank. PTI DP DP MR