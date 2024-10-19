Advertisment
HDFC Bank Q2 profit up 5% to Rs 16,821 cr

Ramon House, the corporate headquarters of the erstwhile HDFC, with HDFC Bank branding in Mumbai

New Delhi: HDFC Bank on Saturday posted a marginal 5 per cent increase in its standalone profit at Rs 16,821 crore in the second quarter ended September 2024.

The country's biggest private sector lender had earned a net profit of Rs 15,976 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income increased to Rs 85,500 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 78,406 crore in the same period last year, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank reported interest income of Rs 74,017 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 67,698 crore in the same period a year ago.

Net Interest Income (NII) improved to Rs 30,110 crore, from Rs 27,390 crore in the second quarter of previous year, registering a 10 per cent growth.

As regards asset quality, the bank witnessed slight deterioration with gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) rising to 1.36 per cent of the gross loans by the end of September 2024 from 1.34 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans rose to 0.41 per cent from 0.35 per cent at the end of the second quarter of the previous fiscal.

On a consolidated basis, the bank logged a growth of 6 per cent in net profit to Rs 17,826 crore as against Rs Rs 16,811 crore in Q2FY24.

