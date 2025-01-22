Advertisment
HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises marginally 2% to Rs 16,736 cr

HDFC Bank

New Delhi: Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Wednesday reported a marginal 2 per cent rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 16,736 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024.

The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 16,373 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The total income on a standalone basis rose to Rs 87,460 crore in the third quarter of FY25 against Rs 81,720 crore in the year-ago period, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

On a consolidated basis, the bank's profit also witnessed a slight improvement to Rs 17,657 crore from Rs 17,258 crore.

The consolidated total income declined to Rs 1,12,194 crore from Rs 1,15,016 crore at the end of the October-November quarter of the previous year.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) deteriorated to 1.42 per cent of gross loans by the end of December 2024 from 1.26 per cent a year ago.

Net NPAs or bad loans rose to 0.46 per cent compared to 0.31 per cent in 2023.

