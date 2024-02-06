HDFC Bank raises USD 750 mn from GIFT City IFSC

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PIT) HDFC Bank on Tuesday said it has raised USD 750 million from GIFT City International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, to fund business growth.

The fund was raised through the US dollar-denominated senior unsecured bonds, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The net proceeds from the issue of the notes will be allocated towards green and social projects that are consistent with the eligibility criteria set out in the HDFC Bank Sustainable Finance Framework, it said. PTI DP BAL BAL