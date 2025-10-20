Business

HDFC Bank shares climb nearly 2% post Q2 earnings

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
HDFC Bank

New Delhi: Shares of HDFC Bank on Monday climbed nearly 2 per cent after the company reported a 10 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the September quarter.

The stock went up by 1.74 per cent to reach its 52-week high of Rs 1,020 on both the BSE and NSE.

HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 10 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the September quarter at Rs 19,610.67 crore.

On a standalone basis, the largest private sector lender's net rose 10.82 per cent to Rs 18,641.28 crore for the July-September period.

The bank's overall income rose to Rs 91,040 crore as against Rs 85,499 crore in the year-ago period.

The gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 1.24 per cent as of September from 1.40 per cent three months ago and 1.36 per cent in the year-ago period.

Overall provisions increased to Rs 3,500 crore from Rs 2,700 crore in the year-ago period, but was much lower than Rs 14,441 crore recorded in the previous quarter.

HDFC Bank Q2 HDFC Bank Q2 Results HDFC Bank Results HDFC bank result HDFC Bank stock HDFC Bank shares HDFC Bank Share Price HDFC Bank Share