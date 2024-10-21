HDFC Bank shares climb nearly 3 pc after Q2 earnings; market valuation jumps Rs 36,360.66 cr

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Shares of HDFC Bank on Monday ended nearly 3 per cent higher after the firm posted a 6 per cent rise in September quarter net profit on a consolidated basis.

Advertisment

The stock climbed 2.83 per cent to settle at Rs 1,728.80 per piece on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 3.98 per cent to Rs 1,748.20.

On the NSE, it went up by 2.56 per cent to Rs 1,725.

The company's market valuation surged Rs 36,360.66 crore to Rs 13,19,208.95 crore.

Advertisment

The stock was the biggest gainer among the BSE Sensex firms.

On the volume front, 14 lakh shares of the firm were traded on the BSE and 232.74 lakh shares exchanged hands on the NSE during the day.

HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 6 per cent increase in September quarter net profit to Rs 17,825.91 crore on a consolidated basis.

Advertisment

On a standalone basis, the largest private sector lender's post-tax net grew to Rs 16,820.97 crore during the reporting period against Rs 15,976.11 crore in the year-ago period.

Its core net interest income grew 10 per cent to Rs 30,010 crore on the back of a 7 per cent increase in gross advances and the margins being stable at 3.46 per cent.

The bank, which had guided towards doubling in size in four years recently, is operating as per market dynamics right now, its Chief Financial Officer S Vaidyanathan told reporters on a call. PTI SUM SUM SHW