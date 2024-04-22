HDFC Bank shares decline over 1 pc; mcap erodes Rs 14,434 cr

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Shares of HDFC Bank on Monday declined over 1 per cent, reversing early gains, after reporting its March quarter earnings over the weekend.

Advertisment

The stock dipped 1.24 per cent to settle at Rs 1,512.30 even after a positive beginning on the BSE. During the day, it declined 1.52 per cent to Rs 1,507.95.

On the NSE, shares of the company went lower by 1.10 per cent to settle at Rs 1,514.35, paring early gains. During the day, it dropped 1.50 per cent to Rs 1,508.30.

The company's market capitalisation (mcap) got eroded by Rs 14,434.12 crore to Rs 11,48,880.80 crore.

Advertisment

In traded volume terms, 12.55 lakh shares of the company were traded at the BSE and over 211.49 lakh shares at the NSE during the day.

HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a Rs 17,257.87 crore net profit for the March quarter on a consolidated basis, over 2 per cent higher than that in the preceding quarter.

Its consolidated net profit for FY24 came at Rs 64,060 crore. On a standalone basis, the country's largest private sector lender reported a net profit of Rs 16,511.85 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 16,372.54 crore in the December quarter.

Advertisment

In July 2023, the bank merged its home loan-focused parent HDFC into itself.

The bank, which is among the first lenders to announce the numbers for the quarter, reported that the core net interest income grew to Rs 29,080 crore for the reporting quarter, while the other income grew to Rs 18,170 crore.

On the net interest margin (NIM), wherein it had to face investors' concerns earlier, it reported a 0.04 per cent improvement to 3.44 per cent for the reporting quarter.

The gross non-performing assets ratio improved marginally to 1.24 per cent from 1.26 per cent in the quarter-ago period. PTI SUM TRB