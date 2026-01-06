HDFC Bank SmartGateway payment platform integrates CBDC

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) HDFC Bank on Tuesday announced the integration of the Reserve Bank of India’s Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) into its online merchant payment platform, SmartGateway.

This integration enables merchants to offer customers a secure, zero-cost, and sovereign-backed digital payment option within the HDFC Bank checkout ecosystem, the lender said in a statement.

With this enhancement, SmartGateway merchants can now accept payments via the Digital Rupee at zero transaction cost, alongside existing payment modes, such as UPI, cards and net banking, it added.

Customers benefit from a seamless digital payment experience that is both instant and secure, it said.

****** *Axis Bank introduces 'Safety Centre' to tackle rising digital frauds Private sector lender Axis Bank on Tuesday announced the launch of its new 'Safety Centre' on the Axis mobile banking app -- Open.

This security hub empowers customers with real-time, customer-controlled security features to safeguard their accounts against unauthorised or suspicious activities, without the need to call customer care or visit a branch, Axis Bank said in a statement.

The Safety Centre delivers instant activation of security settings, ensuring changes take effect immediately without any waiting time, it said, adding that it provides complete control to users, enabling them to proactively secure their accounts without external assistance.

By offering selective blocking and real-time controls, the feature significantly reduces the risk of digital fraud, it added.